Red Sox End Germán’s No-Hit Bid in 8th, Storm Past Yanks

BOSTON (AP) — Held hitless into the eighth inning by Domingo Germán and looking feeble, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox suddenly erupted for five runs to shake Fenway Park and storm past the New York Yankees 5-4. The old ballpark was almost silent all afternoon until Verdugo opened the eighth with a long double for Boston’s first hit. By the time Kiké Hernández slid home headfirst on Xander Bogaerts’ sacrifice fly with the go-ahead run to cap the rally, fans were in a frenzy. The AL East-leading Red Sox beat New York for the 10th time in 13 games this year. The Yankees absorbed another brutal loss in a season full of them. They dropped three of four in the series and fell nine games behind Boston.

