Refurbished American Flag Sculpture Unveiled On John Street

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri and State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez unveiled the newly refurbished American Flag sculpture on John Street today.

The sculpture, named Old Glory, was placed on the John Street center median in 2000.

Former Mayor Ed Hanna has the flag sculpture created after seeing a similar sculpture in Texas in 1999.

The State DOT temporarily removed the flag while they were working on the 5S project.

Over the last few months, the DOT has constructed a new foundation for the flag, which was restored by Steve Hale of Steve’s Restoration and Hot Rods in Frankfort.

“It is great to have this sculpture of the American Flag restored and unveiled as part of the newly constructed Route 5S project. I thank the Department of Transportation for their continued partnership and Steve Hale for his great work,” said Mayor Palmieri.