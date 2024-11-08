Thankfully, no one was harmed in the horrific crash.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is hoping a horrifying video showing a DOT worker diving out of the way of a careening rental truck will have residents thinking twice about their driving habits.

Authorities have noted uptick in distracted driving, speeding, tailgating, DUI incidents, and road rage. It also doesn't help that New York ranks 12th among states with the most aggressive drivers.

Yet, this unprecedented rise in bad driving habits is putting even more lives in danger.

Most recently, an Amish woman was killed when a Jeep crashed into her buggy in Herkimer, causing both her and her infant son to be ejected.

New York has been dealing with a surge of Amish buggy crashes as well as pedestrian hit and runs this year, and authorities are also taking note of the rising danger for DOT workers on the road.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office shared a video from the New York State Police, which shows a 100% avoidable crash that could have been a lot worse.

The incredible footage shows a Penske rental truck crashing into a DOT vehicle on I-81 W near Whitney Point., which is roughly 30 miles west of Ithaca.

The DOT vehicle was parked on the shoulder and had its lights flashing, in addition to workers commanding traffic as seen in the above video.

Luckily, the highway worker was able to jump out of the way, but the speed of the truck was enough to knock his safety helmet clean off his head.

The worker was unharmed, but his disgust at the out of control driver is made abundantly clear in the seconds after the crash. He is seen putting his helmet back on, shaking his head, and throwing his hands in the air.

The identity of the truck driver was not released.

State and local authorities hope that by sharing video of a crash that "could have been MUCH worse" will serve as a wakeup call.

"To everyone on the road: These crashes are avoidable! Slow down, move over if possible, and stay alert in work zones—these simple actions can save lives," State Police pleaded.

A recent study by the US Army has also found that speeding doesn't actually save that much time. They found speeders will shave 3 minutes off an 18-minute trip on roads with a 50mph speed limit.

The time saved drops to under 2 minutes on roads with a posted speed limit of 65 mph.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also looked into distracted driving, namely people taking their eyes off the road to look at a phone or play with the radio.

Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that's like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.

The United States accounted for over 3,300 deaths caused by distracted drivers in 2022.

That is why police are pleading with drivers to keep their wits about them - especially when traveling through work zones.

If you can't stomach the idea of you potentially hitting and killing someone with your car, then put down the phone and lose that lead foot.

