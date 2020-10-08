Remember Santa’s Workshop in North Pole, NY? It’s Still There!

Santa's Workshop at North Pole, NY has welcomed kids, adults and families since it first opened in 1949 near White Face Mountain in the Adirondacks. Today, despite COVID-19 restrictions, they're still open, although with many limitations.

The self proclaimed "Christmas Fantasyland and year 'round home of Santa Claus, his live Reindeer Team, Elves, Nativity Pageants, Shows and the frozen North Pole," has suffered closure because of COVID-19 restrictions, but there are some elements that remain.

Looking for a socially distanced breakfast with Santa Claus? There are still reservations open for this Sunday, October 11th at the Northern Lights Restaurant, but that's the final day of the season.

"Enjoy a hearty breakfast with Santa Claus 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at Northern Lights Restaurant featuring pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, homefries and your choice of beverage. Patrons will be served breakfast until 10:00 a.m. Reservations are strongly recommended as we have limited capacity. Breakfast is $19.95 per person." Reservations can be made here.

Santa's Workshop is planning to fully re-open on June 27th, 2021, depending on NYS regulations regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

An expanded gift shop is open online at the official website where you can purchase Christmas gifts, and personalized letters from Santa mailed from the North Pole, NY, post office featuring the North Pole postmark.

Check out these classic pictures from 1951.