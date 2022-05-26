18 Kid-Friendly Day Trips to Fight Boredom This Summer in Central New York

Summer vacation will soon be here! At least for the kids and teachers when school is out of session. It won't be long before parents hear those two dreaded words, "I'm bored." With all the things to see and do in Central and Upstate New York, you can turn that boredom into a day filled with family memories.

You can choose from a number of parks, amusement, animal, or nature for a day of roller coasters, petting zoos, or hikes through the forest. Take in the beauty of Mother Nature, on the rails with the Adirondack Railroad, or in the trees at The Wild in Tupper Lake. Maybe travel underground and explore secret caves or turn your world upside down at Wonderworks in Destiny USA. There are a number of choices for laid-back or thrill-seeking families this summer.

Here are 18 places to take the kids and turn "there's nothing to do" into "that was so much fun."

There are plenty of things to do in Central and Upstate New York for the adults or big kids at heart too. From ziplining through the forest to floating down the river, spend a day enjoying everything the Empire State has to offer.

