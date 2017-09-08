Remington Arms Layoffs 55 Workers In Ilion
Remington Arms has laid off 55 workers at its Ilion plant.
The economic downturn in the firearms industry is being blamed for the layoffs.
The gun manufacturer laid off over 100 workers in March.
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney issued the following statement in regards to the layoffs at Remington:
“Remington Arms has been a staple in Herkimer County for over two hundred years, and I have had the distinct honor of representing their hardworking employees in both the State Assembly and now in Congress. Unfortunately, economic downturns in the firearms industry have forced Remington to reduce the size of their workforce to remain competitive. I know many employees at Remington personally and am saddened to hear this news. The failed economic and anti-Second Amendment policies of New York have continued to burden Remington’s Ilion facility. Our office stands ready to provide any assistance we can offer to the affected employees and their families during this time.”