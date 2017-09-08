Remington Arms Layoffs 55 Workers In Ilion

“Remington Arms has been a staple in Herkimer County for over two hundred years, and I have had the distinct honor of representing their hardworking employees in both the State Assembly and now in Congress. Unfortunately, economic downturns in the firearms industry have forced Remington to reduce the size of their workforce to remain competitive. I know many employees at Remington personally and am saddened to hear this news. The failed economic and anti-Second Amendment policies of New York have continued to burden Remington’s Ilion facility. Our office stands ready to provide any assistance we can offer to the affected employees and their families during this time.”