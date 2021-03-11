Report: Cuomo Groped Female Aide in Governor’s Residence
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A report published by the Times Union of Albany on Wednesday says an aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the Democrat groped her in the governor's mansion late last year. It's the most serious allegation against the embattled governor to date. The three-term governor faces harassment allegations from five other women. The female aide was not identified by the newspaper, which based its reporting on an unidentified source with direct knowledge of the women's accusation. Through a spokesperson, the governor again on Wednesday denied ever touching a woman inappropriately.
--------------------------
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.