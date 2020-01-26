Website TMZ.com has reported that former NBA star Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in California.

Bryant, 41, was reportedly among a several on the holicopter when it caught fire in air and ultimately crashed, killed all on board, reports said. As of this posting, all reporting surrounding Bryant's death credit the TMZ report as the source of information.

The legendary Los Angeles Laker won five NBA Championships, won an MVP and was an 18-time All Star during his 20-year career.