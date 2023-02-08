LeBron Has The Most Points. Now Is He The Best Ever?

On a night where he needed 36 points to pass NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, as the league's All-Time leading scorer, LeBron James netted 38 points and added 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. Tuesday night, on a signature fadeaway jumper with 10.9 seconds left in the 3rd quarter of the Los Angelas Lakers 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, LeBron became the NBA scoring king.

The game was stopped and the celebration of King James began. The scoring leader was met on the court by his family and just about everyone in the Crypto.com Arena, including the guy he passed, Abdul-Jabbar. Now with the NBA scoring title securely on his future NBA Hall of Fame plaque, is LeBron the greatest to ever play the game?

Well, what does James think about that question? "If I was the GM or whatever the case may be of a franchise I was starting up and I had the No. 1 pick, I would take me," LeBron told ESPN after the game. "But that's just me because I believe in myself, what I bring to the table, a guy that's been able to transform his game over the course of 20 years, be able to play any position in this league, excel at any position."

LeBron continued, "I can play 1 through 5. I've led the league in assists. I've been able to do whatever it is this game has wanted me to do and also transform my game as well." Players don't even get into the conversation of being the greatest, unless they feel, relatively, the same way.

Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record stood for 40 years. That alone shows that LeBron James is a generational talent and maybe one of the best to ever play the game. Is the best determined by points scored? Well, then James is the King.

Does the best ever have the most championship rings? Well, then the best would be former Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell. OK, Russell is a little too far back for you. What about Michael Jordan's six championship rings to LeBron's four? Jordan never lost an NBA finals series. Don't forget Kobe. He had 5 rings. No matter what you think about him or your favorite player from the past, LeBron James now has the most NBA points. James has brought himself to the forefront in the conversation of who is the best to ever have played the game. I am biased and still go with Jordan.

