[EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.]

Search Continues for Fisherman After Boat Capsized in Delaware River

Authorities are searching for a man who went missing during a fishing trip in Orange County.

Police say emergency responders were called to a part of the Delaware River in the Orange County town of Deerpark at approximately 7:25am on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

In addition to the New York State Police, the Sparrowbush Fire Department, Port Jervis Fire Department, Matamoras Fire Department, and Swift Water Rescue Team members from New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania responded to the scene and are, as of this posting, assisting with the search and rescue efforts.

The temperature overnight in the Deerpark area is expected to reach a low of approximately 54 degrees Fahrenheit overnight.

According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP), "two men were fishing on the river near Cherry Island State Park when their boat capsized. One of the fishermen was located on the shore and received medical treatment."

The names of the men involved have not yet been released. It is not know if either man was wearing safety equipment or life preservers when the boat capsized.

No specific information regarding the condition of the man who has been rescued has been provided to the media at this time.

The New York State Police say that more information will be released as soon as it is available.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

