Update: July 15, 2021, 11:14AM - Officials with the Sylvan Beach Fire Department say this morning's Mayday call on Oneida Lake was unfounded.

A sprawling search of Oneida Lake is underway following a mayday distress call earlier this morning. However, it is unclear if the call is for a legitimate emergency.

Still, emergency crews are scouring Oneida Lake, including rescue teams and first responders from Sylvan Beach, Cleveland, Constantia, West Monroe, Brewerton, South Bay, Bridgeport, Oneida County Sheriffs, Vineall ambulance, North Shore ambulance and Onondaga County Air 1, according to the Sylvan Beach Fire Department Facebook page. The posting also notes the call requesting help included no details, like description of the boat or it's location on the lake:

This is the third call this year of this nature...When the Coast Guard acknowledged the call and asked for details the hailing vessel did not respond. Until it is unfounded this call will be treated like an active rescue. We will provide updates as they come in.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, there were two similar calls involving boats in distress with no detail given. In the aftermath of the holiday weekend, Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol called them 'unfounded', and stopped short of calling them prank or phony emergency calls despite the fact that the two searches saw U.S. Coast Guard and local first responders spending hours searching the waters to no avail.

We'll update this story when more information on today's incident is available.

