Roache Arrested at Motel in Rome After Alleged Fight

An Oneida County Man is facing charges after an alleged domestic incident that took place earlier this morning.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the Rome Motel located at 8257 Turin Road (State Route 26) in Rome, New York at approximately 12:30am on Monday, June 6, 2022 for a report of a domestic incident.

According to a written release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, deputies who arrived on the scene met with a "female victim who had suffered minor injuries to her head and neck" as a result of a physical fight with another person.

Jason Roache, a 40-year-old man from Oneida Castle, New York, was identified as the suspect in the case. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says Roache had fled the scene and was found a short time later at his home.

Roache was taken into custody. Deputies processed him at the Oneida County Law Enforcement Building. He is being held at the Oneida County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment.

At this time Roache faces the following charges:

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (Class A misdemeanor)

Harassment in the Second Degree (violation)

Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

