Rome PD: Masked, Gun-Toting Man Walks into Restaurant, Arrested with Another After Foot Chase

Two Oneida County men are under arrest following a suspicious activity complaint and subsequent foot chase.

Police were called to Denny Restaurant located at 200 South James Street in Rome, New York at approximately 6:21am on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

According to a written release from the Rome Police Department (RPD) an employee of the restaurant told police that "...a black male entered the back door of the business wearing a mask and carrying gun. The male then left the restaurant through the back door and was observed walking with another black male in the direction of Walgreens."

Police found two men near 213 South James Street who fit the description provided. The RPD says one of the men ran down Canal Street when officers approached them. The other man remained, spoke with police, and identified himself as 37-year-old Sandick Dorvil of Rome.

Sandick Dorvil Photo Credit: Rome Police Department (August 2022)

Officers caught up with the second man, later identified as 31-year-old Vincent Nelson of Rome, and took him into custody. The RPD says, "During the pursuit officers observed Nelson reach into the area of his waistband where he retrieved a handgun. Nelson was seen throwing the gun onto the roof of a building as he was fleeing."

Vincent Nelson Photo Credit: Rome Police Department (August 2022)

Members of the Rome Fire Department helped police gain access to the roof. Once there they found a black and dark gray 9mm handgun loaded with six rounds of ammunition.

9mm Handgun Photo Credit: Rome Police Department (August 2022)

No physical injuries were reported during the incident.

Police say that Dorvil had allegedly entered Denny's earlier with the gun.

Sandick Dorvil was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Menacing in the Second Degree

Vincent Nelson was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Both men were sent to the Oneida County Jail.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the Rome Police Department's TIP line at (315) 339-7744. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

