Rome Police Cracking Down On Bikes With Gas Powered Engines

Rome Police say they’ve seen a large influx of motorized bicycles in the City.

Police say almost all of the bicycles are using a gas-powered engine to propel the bike.

They say those bicycles are not legal in New York and using these bikes can result in traffic citations

Officials say they’re also becoming a safety issue on the roads.

The only motor allowed on a bicycle in New York is an electric motor, less than 750 watts, that can either assist the rider to pedal up to 20 mph or exclusively propel the bicycle up to 20 mph.

Here's a link to the State DMV website outlining what is legal to ride in New York state.