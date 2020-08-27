Rome Police Investigating Death Of An Infant

Police in Rome are investigating the death of an infant.

The Rome Police and fire departments responded to an apartment on South George Street Wednesday morning for a report of an unresponsive 6-month old.

Police say it was determined that the infant could not be resuscitated.

Officials say as with all unattended deaths, they’re waiting for lab results before a determination is made regarding the cause of death.

Rome Police are being assisted in their investigation by the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, Child Protective Services and the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office.