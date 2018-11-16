Rome Police Investigating Shots Fired Incident

Rome Police are asking for the public’s helped in a shots fired investigation.

The incident happened just before 5:30 on Tuesday evening at the FastTrac gas station on Erie Boulevard.

After talking with witnesses and checking surveillance video, officers determined that an altercation had broken out and several shots had been fired.

Police are looking for a gold Saturn, four-door sedan that was seen fleeing the scene eastbound on Erie Boulevard West.

They're also looking for grey or blue four-door sedan which is also believed to have been involved in the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Rome PD at (315) 39-7717.