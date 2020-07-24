Rome Police Investigating Shots Fired On Depeyster Street

Rome Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened last night on the 400 block of Depeyster Street.

Police responded to a report of a man firing a shotgun in the road just before 11:30.

They say parties believed to be either involved in or who witnessed the incident were uncooperative.

Police are looking for a black man with a stocky build who was in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rome PD at (315) 838-1902.