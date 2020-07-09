Rome Police Investigating Stabbing On Ann Street

Rome Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Thursday afternoon on Ann Street.

Police were called to 418 Ann Street just before 1:30 for a custody dispute.

Officers arrived to find 35-year old Jeremy Jaegers lying on the ground and suffering from multiple stab wounds to the torso.

Jaegers was taken to a Utica hospital where he’s being treated for what appear to be non life-threatening injuries.

Police say a person is being sought, but his identity is not being released at this time.

They say it appears the victim and person of interest were acquainted with each other.

