Rome Police Investigating Thefts Of Catalytic Converters

Rome Police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles in the City.

Police say in most cases, the converters are cut from vehicles in the overnight hours.

They say the thieves then sell the converters as scrap for the precious metals they contain.

Authorities say the suspects are targeting areas with high volumes of vehicles.

They say the value of these converters and the ease in which they can be removed have made them enticing to thieves.

Police say they’ve made several arrests regarding the thefts.

But each of the charges that can be filed --auto stripping, grand larceny and criminal mischief -- are included in New York state bail reform and police say that means the suspects are released on an appearance ticket.

The public is encouraged to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.