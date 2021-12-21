Police Looking For Would-Be Bank Robber in Rome

The Rome Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery at the NBT Bank located at 853 Black River Boulevard.

NBT Bank Black River Boulevard in Rome, New York via Google Maps

Police say a man entered the bank just after 9:00 Tuesday morning and showed a note to the bank teller.

The suspect is White, about 5-feet 3-inches tall with a medium build.

Photo Courtesy: Rome Police

The suspect left without getting any money and fled the scene in a northwesterly direction.

Police says no weapon was displayed. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rome Police at (315) 339-7712 or leave a tip at Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.com.

