Rome Police Need Help in Investigation of Depeyster Shots Fired Incident

Authorities are asking for help from the public in an investigation of a shots fired incident.

The Rome Police Department says that it happened at about 12:45am on Monday, April 25, 2022 on the 400 block of Depeyster Street.

Several people told police they heard multiple gunshots in the area and saw a shirtless black man running from the area. Police have not yet identified a suspect or suspects in the case.

Officers located several spent shell casings, but they say nothing appears to have been struck by gunfire and there were no injuries reported.

Residents of the area and anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is being asked to review personal surveillance for any unusual activity.

The Utica Rome area has seen a rash of shots fired incidents in the past several months. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Rome Police Department at (315) 339-7744.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department. A suspect has not yet been identified in this case. Should that change, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

