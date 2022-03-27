The Rome Police Department is asking for help from the public identifying two people wanted for questioning in an incident that took place at a local store.

No additional information regarding the alleged incident is being released at this time.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man and woman pictured in the photos below, or with information that might be helpful to the investigation, is asked to call Detective Lupinski at the RPD at: (315) 339.7717.

Calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

Although retailers often do not publicize how much is lost to shoplifters every year but according to a September 27, 2019 article by Michael E. Kanell in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, "...(The) rule of thumb, according to experts, is that thieves walk off with about $750,000 worth of goods for each $1 billion in revenue. That would put the $108 billion-a-year company's losses at about $81 million."

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department. No arrests have been made at the time of this posting. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

