Rome Police Release Names Of Those Involved In Saturday Shooting

Rome Police have released the names of the persons involved in Saturday night’s shooting on Whittier Avenue.

Police have identified the suspect as 60-year old Robert Martin of Rome.

They say Martin was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victims are 43-year old Daniel Casey of Wisconsin and 40-year old Kathy Wright of Rome.

Casey is Wright’s brother.

Wright is in stable condition at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are calling the incident a murder-suicide.

The investigation is continuing.