Rome Police Say Victim Of Bike Theft Was Threatened With An Axe

Rome Police are investigating the robbery of a bicycle in which the victim was allegedly threatened with an axe.

Police say it happened on the 600 block of North Madison Street just around 3:30 Monday afternoon

A 14-year-old boy reported he was riding his bicycle on North Madison when he was approached by a man who was also on a bicycle and carrying an axe.

The boy said the man demanded his bicycle and began swinging the axe, telling the juvenile he would “cut his head off.”

Police say the boy gave his bike to the man, who rode off with the juvenile’s bicycle and the axe.

He was last seen southbound in the 600 block of North Madison Street.

He was riding a bicycle, carrying an axe and left the incident holding the juvenile’s bicycle upright to his left side as he guided it alongside of him.

The victim’s bicycle is a white, black and red mountain bike with red pedals with lights in the front and rear

Police are looking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

He's a white man with a gray and black beard, who was wearing a dark long sleeve shirt, black hat, and blue jeans.

The public is encouraged to review any personal video surveillance between the hours of 2 and 3pm on October 11th. If you have any information regarding the case, you're asked to call the Rome Police Department’s TIP Line at (315) 339-7744 or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1(866)730-8477.

