Rome Police Seek Information on Missing Girl, 14

Rome police seek information on missing 14-year-old (March 21, 2022) - via Rome Police[/caption]

Police in Rome continue to investigate a missing teen case.

Fourteen-year-old Allie Mendoza was reported missing by her mother on Tuesday and told authorities she believed her daughter had left the home sometime between 7:00 a.m. and noon that same day.

The teen is a white female, 5-foot-3, weighing approximately 95 pounds, police said.

Police say Mendoza may still be in the Rome area. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Rome Police at 315-339-7744. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477 or online at p3tips.com.

