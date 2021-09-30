Rome School District Switches To Remote Learning For One Week

The Rome City School District will be switching to remote learning for one week starting this Friday, October 1.

The reason – a significant increase in the number of school bus drivers testing positive for COVID-19. over the last few days.

In a message to parents and staff, Superintendent Peter Blake says students in grades K to 12 will return to in-class instruction on October 12, the day after Columbus Day.

"This decision does not come lightly as we understand what a vital part of education in-person learning experience are for our students and how our schools support families throughout the community," said Blake. "But without the ability to transport students, the district cannot continue to keep schools open for in-person learning."

Blake released some important bullet points regarding remote learning for the coming week:

• Daily instructional schedules will follow the traditional in-person bell schedule.

• All pre-k programs will continue to operate in-person (the early childhood program does not use school transportation).

• Supported Learning students and general education students who attend full-day out-of-district programs will continue to be transported to their programs on a daily basis.

• Supported Learning students from RFA who attend half-day programs at BOCES will be notified in the near future regarding transportation to their programs.

• CTE students from RFA who attend BOCES programs half-day may continue to attend their BOCES program in-person, if they are able to self-transport.

• Grab and Go meals will be available at all elementary school buildings each school day from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

• Student athletes will be provided information in the near future regarding transportation to/from home for after school practices and competitions.

• All staff will be reporting to work through the duration of this event and teachers will instruct students from their classrooms.

• All extra-curricular building activities can continue to operate throughout the duration of this event.

