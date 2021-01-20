Rome Teacher Facing Backlash For Facebook Post to ‘White Privileged Trump Supporters’

A teacher in the Rome City School District is in hot water and could face disciplinary action after a Facebook post to 'white privileged Trump supporters.'

Brandon Mendoza posted a profanity filled post on Facebook, reminding Trump supporters, that they are "scum and a plague upon this world." Mendoaz went on to say he hopes "the universe blesses you with infertility and the inability to pee without it hurting."

Mendoza has since deleted his Facebook page, but several people are still sharing screenshots of the post that also caught the attention of Rome City School District Superintendent Peter Blake. "Thank you to everyone who reached out to express their concern and disappointment caused by the comments of a Rome City School District staff member," Blake wrote on Facebook. "Our district believes in equity & tolerance and the individuals’ comments do not reflect those values."

While Blake says he cannot speak publicly about personnel related issues, "I can assure you that we are addressing the situation with our legal counsel and the State Education Department. On behalf of all Rome City School District employees, I am sorry that our school community was represented in such a negative light."