Rome Woman Charged With Assaulting Her 7-Week Old Son

Rome Police

A Rome woman has been arrested following a child abuse investigation that began last week.

Rome Police have charged 19-year old Kayla Pett with assault.

Police say the 7-week old boy, who is Pett's son, was treated at Rome Memorial Hospital and Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital for broken bones in an arm and a leg.

The child has been placed in protective custody and an order of protection has been issued.

Authorities say additional charges are expected to be presented to a Grand Jury.

