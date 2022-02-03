It’s A Hit! Baseball And Theatre Come Together For A Homerun In Utica

If you love baseball and theatre, we've got the show for you. You're in for a night full of fun and laughs right here in the heart of Utica.

Players of Utica presents "Rounding Third", a hilarious comic-drama written by Richard Dresser and directed by Dennis Clark that follows hysterical journey of two Little League coaches. Michael (Dan Burgess) and Don (Richard K. Stoodley) attempt to lead their team to the championship game through major wins, losses, and rain delays. Both men have their differences, but in the end they try to answer the age old question: How should we raise our children?

What's unique about the show is that YOU are a part of it. Michael and Don talk to the audience as if they are the players on the field. With this comes extra laughs and engagement as the coaches vent to you about the competition, your character, reliability, and even about wearing the right protective equipment.

The first three showings have already passed, but you can still join the fun this week. Performances are held at Players Theatre in Utica, NY at 7:30pm for February 4-5th. There will also be a 2pm matinee on February 6th at 2pm. Tickets are available at the door or online ahead of time by going to Players of Utica's website.

In order to stay COVID-19 safe, all guests must show proof of vaccination and have to wear a mask while in the theatre. All performers, Board members, and volunteers have already been vaccinated. Unvaccinated guests must show a proof of a negative COVID test that was taken 3 days prior to the show.

