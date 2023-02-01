A Russian man who allegedly engaged in spying and other criminal activities is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in New York State. If you were casting for an international spy action movie, he definitely looks like he could play a key role, in my opinion.

Russian Native Boris Yakovlevich Livshits Is Wanted By The FBI

Boris Yakovlevich Livshits is wanted by the FBI's New York Field Office on the following charges:

- Conspiracy to Defraud the United States

- Conspiracy to Violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act

- Bank Fraud Conspiracy; Wire Fraud Conspiracy

- Wire Fraud

- Money Laundering Conspiracy

- Money Laundering

- Conspiracy to Violate the Export Control Reform Act

- Smuggling Goods from the United States

- Failure to File Electronic Export Information

He may go by Boris Levitan, Boris Livshitc, or David Wetzky. Livshits has an international network. He is connected to Russia, Estonia, Finland, Kazakhstan, Germany, Latvia, and Lithuania. He speaks both English and Russian. Livshits, who was born on May 9, 1970, in Leningrad, Russia, is a white male with a bald head. He is an electrical engineer.

Boris Yakovlevich Livshits is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Russian-backed procurement network Serniya/Sertal from 2017 to 2022. Livshits and his co-conspirators allegedly unlawfully sourced, purchased, and shipped military and sensitive dual-use technologies from United States manufacturers to Russian end users. These items included advanced testing equipment used in quantum computing, hypersonic missiles, nuclear weapons development, and other military and space-based military applications.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, do not try to apprehend him. Contact the FBI's New York Field Office:

26 Federal Plaza, 23rd Floor

New York, NY 10278-0004

(212) 384-1000

