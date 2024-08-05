Criminals have invented a new robbery technique that has the FBI on high alert.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a warning to cash-carrying Americans about a new threat at the bank and ATM machine. It's called "jugging" and it's happening at branches across the northeast.

"Jugging," as it is called, comes from the idea that a victim is carrying a "jug" of money, thus making them a more attractive target.

What Is Jugging?

The FBI says this scheme is carried out by a criminal group and not just one lone suspect, making it all the more dangerous to unsuspecting victims.

The criminal group surveilles customers entering and leaving banks or ATM machines to catch who withdrew large amounts of cash. The suspects will then ambush these people, either as their entering their car or follow them as they drive off and mob them at their next location.

These criminals not only use strength in numbers to overwhelm their victim, they have also been known to brandish weapons in order to get their victim to comply.

Red flags about this new criminal trend were first flown in Maryland, which reported 21 of such "jugging" incidents in the first week of July.

The trend is going national, with police in Texas, Florida, Colorado, Washington D.C., Minnesota, and other states noting similar crimes happening in their neck of the woods. It's only a matter of time before this trend arrives in New York.

It also doesn't matter what time of day it is, as incidents have been reported from early in the morning to late at night.

Keep Your Wits about You

The FBI says Americans need to be more vigilant than ever when entering and leaving a bank. If you notice a suspicious person standing outside or in a vehicle parked in reverse, let the bank teller know if it's during business hours, or avoid withdrawing money all together.

Authorities are urging people to enter their car as quickly as possible and don't spend any time loitering in the parking lot.

Instead, head out as soon as you can to avoid a potential confrontation. This means putting your money away before stepping outside and having your keys ready in hand.

Police also say there are ways to determine if you are being followed. Keep track of the cars behind you and, if you have a reasonable concern that you are being tailed, drive into a densely populated location and either call 911 or drive to your local police station.

Police also note to never leave your freshly withdrawn cash unattended in your vehicle, because the jugging incident will turn into a smash and grab.

It's sad that us law-abiding citizens have yet another thing to worry about. However, the more aware you are of your surroundings while heading to your local bank, the less likely you are to run into trouble.

