Salute This Utica-area Veteran To Celebrate His 100th Birthday

A Whitesboro-native who served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II recently celebrated his 100th birthday and it's not too late to send him well wishes.

Burton Jones was born in Whitesboro of February 1, 1921 and joined the Army Air Corps in September of 1942, less than a year after the bombing at Pearl Harbor which brought the United States into the war. Jones served in the Pacific Theatre on the islands of Eniwetok, Saipan, and Iwo Jima.

More than a decade ago, Jones reflected on his experience during World War II, recalling for the Utica OD the fear, the explosions, and the awful living conditions while on Iwo Jima from March through October of 1945 - just as the U.S. took control of the island, through the end of the war:

“You’re in harm’s way and it’s scary,” he said. And until the island was considered secure on March 26, 1945, there were pockets of resistance, especially in the southeast corner of the island, Jones said. “You could hear these explosions,” he said.

Jones was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in December 1945. Jones married and settled down in Remsen, NY where he and his wife raised three children - two daughters and a son. He worked at Griffiss Air Force Base for nearly thirty years as a civilian before he retired in 1972, his daughter Priscilla tells WIBX 950.

'He is a good man and a good citizen', she wrote of her dad, and one who 'could build, fix, make or repair anything.'

Burton W. Jones now resides at the Masonic Care Community and was unable to celebrate his centennial as he normally would because of restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

So, no party. But, you can still send him a card!

His daughter launched a 100-card-campaign for her dad's birthday and, so far, he's received over 400!

Whether your intent is to wish him the best for the next 100 years, or to thank him for his service, you can send a card to Burton W. Jones at the address below:

Burton W. Jones

Masonic Care Community

Queen's Household

2150 Bleecker St

Utica, NY 13501

