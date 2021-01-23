Saturday COVID Numbers, Deaths and Low Vaccine Supply
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Oneida County continued to grow on Saturday while the vaccine supply for county-run vaccination sites hit zero. Meanwhile. 4 people died of the virus in Oneida County, brining total fatalities from the virus to 316.
Oneida County reported no new vaccination supply and they have officially paused their county operated PODs awaiting another shipment. This comes as New York State opened a facility at SUNY POLY in Marcy, where vaccines are being administered, yet according to Governor Cuomo, new appointments can't be made because it too is out of vaccinations. Cuomo said they are awaiting a new supply from the federal government.
COVID-19 testing is continuing in the county 185 new positive cases and the number of active cases between Herkimer and Oneida County are now at a record high of 8,427. Oneida County has 149 residents hospitalized and Herkimer County has 49 county residents in the hospital for COVID treatment.
Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 vaccination numbers as of midnight on Jan. 22.
- Oneida County-Operated PODs* (*all numbers are first doses)
- MVCC-Utica: 0 new
- Griffiss-Rome: 0 new
- Total Vaccinated: 4,832
- Estimated total doses allocated to Oneida County Government to date: 4,800
- Remaining doses: 0
- Percent used: 100%
- Non-Oneida County-Operated PODs
- New York State
- SUNY Poly
- Total vaccinated: Unknown
- MVHS
- First doses: 6,546
- Second doses: 1,612
- Total vaccinated: 8,185 total
- Rome Memorial Hospital:
- First doses: 2,771
- Second doses: 244
- Total vaccinated: 3,015
- Other (clinics, urgent cares, pharmacies, etc.): Unknown
Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Jan. 22.
- 185 new positive cases, 17,325 total.
- 7,328 active positive cases.
- 4 new COVID-19-related deaths, 316 total.
- 136 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County. 112 at MVHS. 24 at Rome Memorial.
- 24 are nursing home residents.
- 13 patients are hospitalized out of county.
- 7,181 positive cases have been resolved.
- 430,680 total negative results.
- 448,005 total tests.
- 7,328 in mandatory isolation.
- 1,338 mandatory quarantine.