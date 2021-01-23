Saturday COVID Numbers, Deaths and Low Vaccine Supply

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Oneida County continued to grow on Saturday while the vaccine supply for county-run vaccination sites hit zero. Meanwhile. 4 people died of the virus in Oneida County, brining total fatalities from the virus to 316.

Oneida County reported no new vaccination supply and they have officially paused their county operated PODs awaiting another shipment. This comes as New York State opened a facility at SUNY POLY in Marcy, where vaccines are being administered, yet according to Governor Cuomo, new appointments can't be made because it too is out of vaccinations. Cuomo said they are awaiting a new supply from the federal government.

COVID-19 testing is continuing in the county 185 new positive cases and the number of active cases between Herkimer and Oneida County are now at a record high of 8,427. Oneida County has 149 residents hospitalized and Herkimer County has 49 county residents in the hospital for COVID treatment.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 vaccination numbers as of midnight on Jan. 22.

Oneida County -Operated PODs* (*all numbers are first doses)

MVCC - Utica : 0 new

0 new Griffiss-Rome: 0 new

0 new Total Vaccinated: 4,832

4,832 Estimated total doses allocated to Oneida County Government to date: 4,800

4,800 Remaining doses: 0

0 Percent used: 100%

100% Non-Oneida County-Operated PODs

New York State

SUNY Poly

Total vaccinated: Unknown

Unknown M VHS

First doses: 6,546

6,546 Second doses: 1,612

1,612 Total vaccinated: 8,185 total

8,185 total Rome Memorial Hospital :

: First doses : 2,771

: 2,771 Second doses : 244

: 244 Total vaccinated : 3,015

: 3,015 Other (clinics, urgent cares, pharmacies, etc.): Unknown

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Jan. 22.

185 new positive cases, 17,325 total.

7,328 active positive cases.

4 new COVID-19-related deaths, 316 total.

136 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County. 112 at MVHS. 24 at Rome Memorial.

24 are nursing home residents.

13 patients are hospitalized out of county.

7,181 positive cases have been resolved.

430,680 total negative results.

448,005 total tests.

7,328 in mandatory isolation.

1,338 mandatory quarantine.

Numbers of Covid-19 cases in Herkimer County as of 12pm 01/23/2021:

Total New Positive Cases Today: 47 Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20) 4490 Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients: 1099 Total Hospitalized: 47 Total number recovered: 3440 Covid Deaths: 51

Negative Covid-19 test results: 87825

Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders): 1143 Released from Mandatory Quarantine: 300

Precautionary Quarantine:​ 480 Released from Precautionary Quarantine today:​ 20