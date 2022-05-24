Saugerties Dad Accused of Stealing Son To Take Him ‘Out of NY’

A Saugerties man was arrested two days in a row. Both times he was released. He was arrested for allegedly taking his son away from his mother.

Saugerties, New York Man arrested in Ulster County

On Friday, May 20 around 2:45 p.m., 28-year-old Spencer G. Sutton Jr. was arrested by the Saugerties Police Department on an active arrest warrant issued out of the Town of Saugerties Justice Court for the charge of harassment in the second degree.

At that time, Sutton was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and was released on his own recognizance and scheduled to re-appear in court at a later date to answer his charge.

The charge originated from an incident that had occurred between Sutton and another man. Sutton is accused of trying to lure the other man into a fight.

Shortly after being released on Friday, Sutton went to Bunny Road in the Town of Saugerties where his four-year-old child was staying, while the child’s biological mother was at work, police say.

Saugerties Dad Wanted To Take Son 'Out of New York State'

Sutton allegedly kicked in the front door of the home and forced his way into the home. Once inside the residence, Sutton confronted a woman, pushed her away, and then forcibly removed the child from the home, police say.

Sutton fled the scene with the child and allegedly said he was going to take his child "out of New York State."

The woman told police Sutton seemed highly intoxicated.

Information was sent out to local agencies regarding the incident in hopes of finding Sutton. He was found the next day.

Saugerties, New York Man Arrested in Village of Catskill, Greene County

On Saturday, May 21 around 7:15 p.m., Sutton was arrested by officers from the Village of Catskill Police in Greene County, on a warrant issued by the Town of Saugerties Justice.

The Village of Catskill Police Department turned him over to Saugerties Police Officers. Sutton was charged with burglary in the second degree, a felony, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Sutton was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court where he was released again, this time with an order from the court to report to Ulster County Probation’s pre-trial release. Sutton is scheduled to re-appear in court at a later date to answer his charges. The court did issue an order of protection on behalf of the victim.

