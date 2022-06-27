Savvy Pirates of Caribbean Outdoor Dining Room is Worth the Voyage Mate

Alice traveled from Wonderland. Peter Pan made an appearance from Neverland. Now Captain Jack Sparrow has come to town for a savvy outdoor dining experience that is totally worth the drive, mate.

The Pirates of the Caribbean-inspired dining room is atop a Cava Restaurant, known for its stunning displays all year long. And it's only a few hours from Central New York. The outdoor space is transformed with a different theme every spring and this year it's a nod to Jack Sparrow.

Retractable Roof & Heated Floors

The retractable roof and side awnings allow you to enjoy a meal without worrying about Mother Nature. There is even in-floor heating to keep you warm after the sun goes down.

Take a video tour of the outdoor dining room inspired by the Pirates of the Caribbean on Cava Restaurant's Facebook page.

Harry Poting Dining Room

Go Hogwarts over the dazzling Harry Potter-inspired dining room inside the restaurant where you can dine amongst the magic of under 500 floating candles.

Cava Restaurant

Cava Restaurant is in Southington Connecticut, about three and a half hours from Utica. It first opened in 2008 and has been garnering rave reviews from critics and guests ever since.

The dining space transforms throughout the year. Twinkling lights fill the room for a stunning Christmas display. There are even tributes to the Polar Express, Willie Wonka, and Frozen this past winter.

Frozen Dining Room

Christmas Display

Polar Express

Willie Wonka

Delicious Food

Cava is not only known for its stunning dining room displays, but the fine dining Italian restaurant is also known for delicious food. From steak, chicken, seafood, and pasta, to the raw bar, guests come from miles around to enjoy the atmosphere and the menu.

Reservations Encouraged

Reservations are highly encouraged. Cava Restaurant is at 1615 West Street in Southington Connecticut, 3.5 hours from Utica.

Learn more and check out the menu of this road trip-worthy magical dining experience at Cavact.com.

