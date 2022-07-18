Scotia Police: Alleged Child Stalker Caught and Identified

Update 5:37pm: Police have released this mugshot of 64 year old Craig Bemis of Delanson. NewsChannel 13 reports he is also a person of interest in a separate case involving a 17 year old girl.

There were reports from Scotia last week that a man in a white truck followed a young girl as she walked to school. According to the Daily Gazette, the man offered her a ride - not once, but twice.

It was first reported last Thursday (7/14), a 13 year old girl says she was approached by a man, first asking for directions, then offering her a ride to school. Both times she refused and both times he followed her. Luckily, she made it to school safely. She described the man as heavy set, white hair with a bushy beard, driving a white pickup truck loaded with junk. In addition, she said a 'foul odor' was coming from the truck.

Police eventually released the following security camera photos of what is believed to be the vehicle:

Based on the surveillance video, police were able to figure out who the man was. On Saturday, police arrested 64 year old Craig Bemis of Delanson. During his police interview he confirmed that he was in Scotia at the time of the incident, but said he was picking up someone for a job. He also admitted to asking someone for directions, but said he believed that person was in their thirties. When police informed him the girl was 13, he stopped answering questions and police arrested him.

Bemis is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and 4th degree stalking - both of which are misdemeanors. He was released and is set to appear in court at a later date.

