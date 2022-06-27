Syracuse TV, Film Star Mary Mara Likely Drowned in St. Lawrence River: NYSP

An actress from Central New York who appeared in numerous hit TV shows and popular films is believed to have drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River.

New York State Police were called to investigating a possible drowning just after 8:00 a.m. Sunday at a location on Old Farm Road in the Jefferson County town of Cape Vincent.  Troopers identified the woman as 61-year-old Mary Mara, a TV and film actress who made appearances or was featured in a dozen movies in the 1990's including 'Mr. Saturday Night' and Love Potion No. 9.

On TV Mara played roles in countless classic series - from Law and Order, to NYPD Blue and ER, to Ray Donovan, Shameless, Criminal Minds and General Hospital.

First responders, including members of the State Police and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance, reported no obvious signs of foul play on Mara as she was removed from the water. While it appears the death was accidental drowning, Troopers say her body will undergo an autopsy at the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office to determine her exact cause of death.

