9 Central New York Businesses We Will Soon Lose Until Next Spring

Labor Day is enjoyable for most as it's another holiday weekend with time off from work, but it also means that the beautiful summer weather will soon be over. With the exit of summer in Central New York comes the closure of many popular local seasonal businesses.

Here is a list of some of the area's favorite eateries and businesses that will close their doors until spring rolls around again.

1. Voss

One of Central New York's favorite quick lunch stops is Voss. Most people call it Voss' with an apostrophe, but many don't know it's just Voss. Look at the sign. Voss is the namesake of the owners and I guess the restaurant belongs to the Voss family, but I digress. Lines are always long to get one of their delicious hot dogs or hamburgers. Soon they will be shut down for the winter, so get in while you can.

2. Bonomo's

A highly anticipated opening every spring at the first sign of warmer weather is Bonomo's. This family business has been around for decades and offers a ton of great food, ice cream and their famous Italian ice. They open as soon as they can and stay open as long as possible.

3. Tasty Treat

This popular North Utica ice cream stand is also family owned and is a neighborhood favorite. They stick to a pretty tight schedule as far as opening and closing, but that creates a huge demand for those who love their lunch, dinner and sweet deserts. This will be a much missed stop when the cooler weather blows in.

4. Nicky Doodle's (Three Separate Locations)

This is a triple blow to the CNY community as all three Nicky Doodle locations will shut down for the blustery winter months. Their locations in New Hartford, Rome and Verona will all cease operations as the warm weather moves away. But, think about it this way...you'll have triple the excitement when spring rolls around again and all three will open at once. They have you covered all over Oneida County.

5. Enchanted Forest Water Safari

Apparently, the fun does eventually stop at Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge. When they're open and operational it's a load of fun, but obviously an outdoor water park in the Adirondacks can't remain open all year. This is one of the more anticipated seasonal business openings each year, but have no fear they always come back and so do their patrons.

6. Palm Springs Mini Golf Course

This mini-golf favorite in Marcy, NY is tucked behind the hustling and bustling River Road. It includes the delicious snacks and deserts from Kookie's Q and Creamery, but both will take a hiatus during the winter months.

7. Gold Rush Mini Golf Course

This mini-golf course in Westmoreland is no different! Obviously, it's tough to putt your white or multi-colored ball over the green and into the holes with 2 feet of snow. Like the golden summer sun setting and making way for those concrete skies, this gold rush takes a break every winter.

8. Most Golf Courses

Of course it's near impossible to golf with snow on the ground, especially with a white ball. While some local golf courses stay open for food and clubhouse fun, the courses themselves shut down. Avid golfers are forced into simulators and indoor driving ranges to keep their fame fresh. Of course, this contributor needs all the help he can get all year round!

9. Utica-Rome Speedway

Finally, it's quite difficult to hold races with snowy track conditions. That is why eventually Utica-Rome Speedway will have to call it quits and put their season to bed. The schedule on their website has their final event going off on Saturday, September 28th, 2024. There is the possibility of a rain date on Sunday, September 29th, but then that's it.

While there are four seasons and they generally last the same amount of time, our winters can feel longer. The dreaded grey skies, the colder temperatures and the frowns on all the peoples faces seem to make things drag on. But, it's the expectation that some of our favorite seasonal businesses will once again return when the nasty weather finally breaks and we can enjoy our brief summer once again. Fear not, as we'll hopefully have warmer weather sticking around into October. While we don't know exactly when the forementioned businesses will close up show, it's important to keep supporting them until they do.

