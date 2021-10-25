Second Suspect Pleads Guilty In January Murder Of Quaheim Holland

The second suspect in the January 2020 murder of 20-year-old Quaheim Holland has pleaded guilty

21-year-old Isaiah Moore of Utica entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge in Oneida County Court on Monday.

Holland was found dead in a vehicle from gunshot wounds on January 8, 2020 behind a barn on Westmoreland Road.

A second suspect, Jalil Pacheco of Utica, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in August

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison this month.

Moore is scheduled to be sentenced on December 21.

Nine People Arrested in Huge Drug and Weapons Sting in Oneida County Nine People Arrested in Huge Drug and Weapons Sting in Oneida County

Top 6 Zip Codes In Central New York Where Sex Offenders Live There are nearly 800 registered sex offenders in Oneida County, New York and about 125 in Herkimer County according to homefacts.com. After diving deeper into these numbers, we are breaking down how many sex offenders live in each of our communities in the Mohawk Valley.