See Devastating Destruction Fire Left Behind Inside Herkimer Hair Salon

The destruction a fire left behind inside a Herkimer hair salon is devastating, but the owner is determined to pick up the pieces.

A fire broke out at Flawless Salon & Beauty Bar in Herkimer shortly after 10 PM on Wednesday, June 23. It started outside and quickly spread up the side of the building. "I’d be lying if I told you it wasn’t a total loss. It’s a total loss. I’m at a total loss," said salon owner Katie Moxham. "Everyone is safe, it’s all material, and because of that, it’s all going to be ok."

Walking through what the fire left behind the next had left Moxham with mixed emotions. "I have had moments where I have reminded myself all I am capable of and that I will indeed rebuild stronger than before. Then I have had moments that have brought me to my knees where I could hardly catch my breath. But then I get up and I breathe. Because it’s always darkest before the dawn."

Support is pouring in for Moxham as she makes plans for a temporary location while she rebuilds. "The amount of love and outpouring is humbling, to say the least. And I’m very thankful for this community."

Despite the devastation of losing everything, Moxham wanted to remember this moment in time. "I debated whether or not to share pictures because it’s so painful and feels so personal. But I will need to remember these details someday of what a fall from grace and a literal rise from the ashes looks like."