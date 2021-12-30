See Yourself On The Big Screen, Multiple Movies Casting Extras In Syracuse

Have you always dreamed of being in a movie? Now might be your chance. There are a few movies you can become an extra in being filmed in Syracuse.

If you're nervous thinking that you won't get chosen because of no experience, forget that thought. No experience is necessary and even better, you'll be paid for being an extra. A few movies within the American High franchise are the ones you'll be able to be a part of, including a sequel to one of the more successful movies filmed in the series, The Binge.

If you've never seen the movie which is touted as one of the largest ever filmed in the Syracuse area, you can catch it on Hulu to see what kind of movie you'll be auditioning for. One main difference for 'The Binge 2: A Wonderful Binge" is that it will be Christmas-themed. However, that isn't the only movie the film series is casting for. American High films numerous movies per year in the Syracuse area and are constantly looking for extras to be a part of the filmmaking.

“You don’t have to be a professional actor, you’re paid for the day, and you just may get to see yourself on the big screen. It’s a fun experience and an exclusive look behind the scenes.” - Annie Delano, owner of AND Casting / Syracuse.com

If this seems like something you'd like to do, all you have to do is click here and apply to be a part of the upcoming filming of The Binge 2.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year

The Cast of 'Friends': Then & Now

The Quickest Celebrity Engagements

Celebrity Kids Who Look Exactly Like Their Famous Parents