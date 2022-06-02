New York State’s Newest Giraffe Named For Famous Buffalo Designer

New York State has a new baby giraffe! The staff at The Seneca Park Zoo have announced the baby giraffe has also been named for a famous Buffalo resident.

The calf has been named Olmstead, or Olmy for short, after Frederick Law Olmstead who was the designer of Seneca Park. Olmstead currently weighs 185 pounds and is roughly six-feet tall.

According to WNED.org:

Frederick Law Olmsted (1822–1903), America’s first and greatest landscape architect, designed a system of parks and parkways in Buffalo that was the first of its kind in the nation and represents one of his largest bodies of work. Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the system consists of six major parks, their connecting parkways and circles, and several smaller spaces.

We are very lucky to have the rich history and architectural design that we do here in Western and Central New York. From Buffalo to Rochester, the cities are bursting with buildings, parks and road layouts that are still the standard for many architects and engineering students.

The summer of 2022 is here and now that the COVID pandemic restrictions have eased back, it is time to get the family out and explore and visit some of the great places around the state. A baby giraffe may be the perfect opportunity to check out The Seneca Park Zoo and other iconic venues that are just a short road trip away! Now that the "gas tax holiday" has lowered prices, somewhat, it is slightly more affordable that we had previously though it would be.

