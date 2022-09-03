‘She-Hulk’: Every Episode 3 Easter Egg

This week on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law we have a lot to talk about. The Wrecking Crew is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There’s another X-Men tease, a Kingpin reference, and an appearance by the Sorcerer Supreme.

But those are just a couple of the Easter eggs, Marvel references, a little details you might have missed this week on She-Hulk. In our latest She-Hulk video, we break them all down. We’ll look at some of the stuff we learn about Wong from his online profile, some of the stuff you can learn if you freeze-frame the newscast that airs in the episode, the on-point mockery of online fans, the connections to past Thor movies with this week’s shapeshifting defendant, the Marvel legends who are referenced in the name of She-Hulk’s law firm, and the cameo from a character who previously appeared in Marvel’s Hulk comics, and lots more. Check them all out below:

