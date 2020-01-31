Sheriff’s Investigate Accident Involving Waterville School Bus

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident involving a car and a Waterville School District bus.

It happened at around 7:45 Friday morning on Elmwood Avenue.

The bus was carrying 25 elementary students at the time of the accident.

Once the students arrived at the school, they were all evaluated by the school nurse.

Five of the students complained of forehead and body pain from being jostled in their seats and hitting the seat in front of them.

No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the car, who was backing out of his driveway and hit the bus, was issued a citation for unsafe backing.