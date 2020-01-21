Sheriff’s Investigating Incident That Led To Lockout At BOCES

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that led to a brief “lockout” this morning at Madison-Oneida BOCES in Verona.

The school went into lockout at around 8:45 after an irate parent called the school and made verbal threats.

The school, which was conducting state Regents exams, decided to go into lockout for precautionary measures while the school SRO conducted an investigation into the matter.

The subject was interviewed and the threat was found to be not credible.

The lockout was lifted about two hours later.

The Sheriff’s Office says no students or staff were in danger at any point.