The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Sunoco Station on Martin Street in Rome.

Deputies responded to the gas station just before 9:00 Thursday night.

The clerk told deputies a man walked into the store, displayed what appeared to be a handgun and made off with an unknown amount of cash.

Officials says the investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (315) 765-2737.

