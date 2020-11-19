Sheriff’s Office Donates More Thanksgiving Turkeys

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to spread holiday cheer.

A day after delivering 100 turkeys to the Utica Food Pantry, the Sheriff’s Office today provided ten turkeys to Mark Montgomery, the founder of Joseph’s Experience.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says the Thanksgiving turkeys will be given to families in the community who have children who are ill.

The turkeys were donated by Trinity Food Services, which provides food service to the County Jail.

