The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate the disappearance of a Utica woman who was last seen more than 15 years ago.

Michelle Hutchings, who was 27-years-old at the time, was last seen on July 30, 2006 in the area of the 900 block of Bleecker Street in Utica. She had just been to a support meeting. Foul play is suspected because she left behind her purse, cellular telephone, and medication.

Hutchings and another woman who disappeared, Jennifer Bennett, were, according to The Charley Project, "associated with the same people and investigators are attempting to link the two cases." Jennifer Bennett's body was found in a field in Deerfield in 2007. There is nothing, aside from their association, to indicate that the two cases are linked.

Michelle would be 42 years old at this time.

According to a post on The Charley Project, Michelle Hutchings is 5'7" tall and weighed 130 pounds at the time of her disappearance. She has hazel eyes and brown hair. She "has an unspecified medical condition and needs potassium." She reportedly has a mole on the left side of her ribcage, a scar on the inside of her upper right arm, a sun and moon tattoo on her upper left shoulder, and other tattoos, including her first name "Michelle" and flowers on her chest. Her nickname is "Shelly."

Anyone with information on Michelle’s whereabouts or details regarding her disappearance, is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit at (315) 765-2767.

Tips can also be left on the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website at: www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com. Tips may also be called into the Crime Stoppers Hotline at: 1-866-730-8477. Tips can also be submitted through the mobile app available at P3TIPS.com.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office Holds Correction Officer Graduation Ceremony The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office held its 2021 Corrections Office Basic Training Academy Graduation Ceremony on Friday evening at Harts Hills Inn in Whitesboro. 14 officers representing five different counties graduated.

What's New in 2022? New Laws Taking Effect in New York What's new in 2022? Several new laws take effect in New York to start the new year.

What Sits Below Delta Lake? Here Are Pictures Showing You Some of these pictures may look fairly uneventful until you look further. However, some of the stone is the foundation. Roads can be seen beneath water and artifacts that were found are pictured too, keep scrolling to see them all.