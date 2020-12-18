Sheriff’s Office: Oneida County Snowmobile Trails Are Closed

Despite the heavy snow that fell this week In Central New York, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reminding snowmobilers that snowmobile trails in Oneida County are currently closed.

The snowmobile trails are opened and closed by the Snowmobile Club that insures and maintains the trails in their area.

Officials say you should check with the snowmobile club first before riding the trails to assure that the trail is currently open to snowmobile traffic.

You can use the snowmobile clubs social media sites or the New York State Snowmobile Association trail map app.

The NYSSA app shows what trails are open and what trails are closed, it also shows hazards that may be present on the trails.

The Sheriff’s Office will be out checking the tail system to assure snowmobilers re not riding on closed trails.