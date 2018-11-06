Sheriff’s Office Responds To Fire In Deerfield [UPDATE]

Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a home on Cosby Manor Road in Deerfield this morning to assist the Deerfield Fire Department with a suspicious fire.

The fire was reported just after 8:30 and happened in the garage detached from the residence.

The Sheriff's Office is on the scene investigating and more details will be released later.

UPDATED 11:24 a.m. - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says a fire on Cosby Manor Road in Deerfield appeared to have started in an All Terrain Vehicle that was parked inside a garage.

Deputies say the fire had burned itself out prior to being discovered by the homeowner this morning.

The Sheriff's Office says the investigation is considered closed.